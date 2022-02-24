CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Ochsner Acadia General’s new primary care facility in Crowley is a full-service family clinic, offering state-of-the-art amenities not typically found in rural areas, providing more screening options, and preventing the hospital from having to transfer patients to other facilities to get treatment.

CEO of Ochsner Acadia General Joe Mitchell says, “We are pleased with the new preventative services and we are pleased that we can provide broader services to patients in our parish.”

Mitchell says the facility attracts high-wage employees, decreases health disparities and brings in the neccesary tools to make sure the community continues to thrive.

He says, “It really is a real opportunity for us to tell y’all how we are committed to doing the right thing in the parish.”