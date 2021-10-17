Not everyone is excited about a new water park coming to Church Point

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) A new water park in Church Point?

Developers are in talks with officials in Church Point about opening a splash park.

It’s just a field of grass along with a few trees now, but partners of Sports Bar and Grill are imagining a new water park, a packed parking lot and a lot of revenue for surrounding businesses and the community.

“As a family of eight, even though we have six children were always looking for something that you can do that’s fun and that won’t break the bank. So the possibility of us having a water park here in town is wonderful for us.”

Not everyone in the community welcomes this possible change.

“The majority of the people around here don’t want it because it is going to create a lot of traffic and a lot of noise with the bumper cars and it’s wear and tear on the black tops.”

Pervis Bertrand suggest a different option for the water park proposal.

“We wouldn’t have a problem with it on the outside of Church Point, but not in this quiet neighborhood right here.”

There are also concerns about the future maintenance of the water park.

“The only concern with having a water park in town is the up keep of the facility; you know we want to make sure that it looks nice and that it stays in that way.”

The owners of Sports Bar and Grill say they will address comments after the next council meeting.