Nearly 10k grams of drugs found on Crowley man’s property; Man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — 27-year-old Brandal Moore of Crowley was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Moore to 240 months (20 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for being involved in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Moore pleaded guilty to the charge in May of 2021 after a federal grand jury returned an indictment in October of 2019 charging Moore and others for being involved in the drug trafficking conspiracy in the Crowley area.

During their investigation, law enforcement agents learned of Moore’s drug trafficking activities. Investigation revealed that between April and September of 2019, Moore and his co-conspirators used a house in Rayne to store methamphetamine, guns, and cash.

Moore sold the meth in quantities ranging from one ounce to multiple ounces per transaction to other meth dealers in the Crowley area.

A search warrant was obtained for the house where the narcotics were stored. During the search of the house, agents found five firearms, approximately 700 grams of meth, a notebook with drug ledger entries, and other drug paraphernalia.

In a vehicle located on the property, agents found $15,000 in cash, approximately 350 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 5 kilograms of meth.

In another vehicle, agents found approximately 3,555 grams of cocaine in a hidden compartment.

The FBI and DEA conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.