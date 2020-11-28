Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Acadia Parish crassh

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man who was in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 21 ultimately died from his injuries on Thanksgiving Day, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Javier Senegal, 25, of Rayne, was traveling east on U.S. 90 on Saturday near Llama Road in Acadia Parish on a 2019 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. Senegal began to pass a slower-moving vehicle on the shoulder, but as he did so, he applied his brakes and the motorcycle began to skid. Sengal was unseated from the bike.

At the same time, a 2017 Honda Accord, being driven by Shayna Meaux, 24, was backing onto U.S. 90 from a private lot. Senegal and his bike struck the Accord, and he sustained serious injuries.

Meaux was properly restrained, as was a passenger, but she did submit a breath sample indicating a blood-alcohol content of 0.082g%. She was charged with first-offense DWI. A toxicology sample was obtained from Senegal for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.