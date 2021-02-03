Morse village meeting turns chaotic after policing issues discussed and racial slurs shouted

MORSE, La., (KLFY) – A Morse village meeting turned explosive after policing issues were added to the agenda and citizens voiced their opinions.

The village meeting started calm until the two present Alderman amended the agenda to discuss policing issues within the city.

While the agenda was being amended Morse Mayor Ray Richard’s body language told a story in of itself as his hands were shaking.

Morse Chief of Police Jason Coats was absent from the meeting and was not able to comment on what community members were accusing him of doing.

Former Assistant Chief of Police Mikey Racca was suspended from the force last summer. He says it’s because whether or not Coats’ father-in-law Dallas Richard was actually commissioned with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. He’s still waiting for his suspension papers. However, Coats said he resigned, according to the village attorney.

Audio obtained by KLFY has the chief of police asking for Racca’s gear. In the audio, Coats states Racca is suspended.

After the meeting, things took a turn when village residents say Coats’ father-in-law showed up.

Coats’ father-in-law Richard was accused of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy last summer for riding around with sheriff stickers and lights on a decked out four wheeler.

Now Richard says, “I’ll put a sticker of a n****r hanging by a noose on the back of it I want to.”

Video and audio evidence also tell a story of Coats repeating a racial slur used to describe a woman, and him and another officer using police equipment to “tear up,” and do donuts outside of city hall in a police cruiser.

But city members say- that isn’t the end of what’s happening. They accuse him and another officer of targeting people within the village and writing them tickets- some of them- outside of city limits.

Village residents say they aren’t happy with how things are going and some say they made the wrong choice when he was elected.

We are currently investigating more into the matters.