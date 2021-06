ESTHERWOOD, La (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Morse man for his involvement in a road rage incident last week.

Bobby Vincent, 62 of Morse was arrested for one count of Manslaughter. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Vincent turned himself to the APSO this afternoon.

This arrest stems from an investigation began by the Estherwood Police Department regarding a road rage incident.