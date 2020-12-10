Mayor of Estherwood dies Wednesday night

ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) – The Mayor of Estherwood passed away Wednesday night.

Mayor Don Popp was elected in November of 2018.

Details on his passing have not been released at this time.

Estherwood’s Police Department did post about his passing.

