Man arrested New Year’s Eve for shooting at neighbor’s friend

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for shooting at neighbor’s friend with no warning.

Julian Ray Guillory Jr., 29, of Eunice was arrested this weekend and charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

According to the statement from witnesses, the victim arrived at a friend’s house around 9:30 a.m. on Friday to drop off items. When they returned to their vehicle, they saw Guillory in the neighboring yard, pointing an assault rifle at them. Guillory approached the victim from his yard and fired a round from the weapon for unknown reasons. According to the victim and the witnesses, there were no comments or discussion from Guillory, the victim, or the witnesses.

Deputies were able to take Guillory into custody without any issues. During the investigation, an assault rifle, as well as other evidence, were found at Guillory’s residence.

Guillory has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.