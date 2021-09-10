Man arrested for vehicle theft after leaving scene of wreck he was in while driving a different car

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man has been arrested for vehicle theft after fleeing a wreck he was involved in while driving another vehicle, according to a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Meche, 25, of Rayne, was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one count of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, and traffic violations.

On September 8, 2021, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Church Point Highway near Gueno Road regarding a vehicle accident.

Deputies discovered that the driver had walked away from the scene of the accident. While searching the area, deputies were able to locate the driver based on a description from witnesses.

The investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Meche, had stolen the vehicle from a farm near the location of the reported vehicle accident.

Deputies also determined that the stolen vehicle was not involved in an accident, but was damaged by Meche while leaving the farm where it was taken from.