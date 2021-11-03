Man arrested for January fatal shooting in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) A man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the Jan. 15 shooting death of a man in Crowley.

Stefon Sias was taken into custody Wednesday, according to Crowley police.

He is accused in the shooting death of 32-year-old Timothy Harmon.

Police found Harmon at the Northgate Apartment Complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, police said.

Harmon was a father of four and soon to be newlywed.

Sias was booked and transferred to the Acadia Parish jail.

He has a $500k bond.