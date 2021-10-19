Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening occupants with gun

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Crowley Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly went inside a house and threatened its occupants with a gun, according to a press release from CPD.

Melvin Dugar, 22, a registered sex offender, was arrested for home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery, and sexual battery.

On September 19, 2021, Dugar entered a house in Crowley, wielding a firearm and threatening two female occupants. He allegedly put the gun to their heads and made verbal threats.

Crowley Police said they arrested Dugar when they saw him at the Rice Festival on Friday, Oct. 15. He faces a bond of $70,000.

Crowley PD said that Dugar has been named in numerous other incidents and remains under investigation for those offenses as well. They did not release any further information on those incidents.