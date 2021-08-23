Mamou man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s new home on fire

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) A Mamou man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s new home in Eunice.

37-year-old Jordan Augillard is in jail on one count simple arson.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours on August 12, fire crews responded to a house fire on N. Fifth Street.

The house was unoccupied while renovations were being made, SFM said.

During an investigation, it was determined that the home had been intentionally set on fire and that the boyfriend of the ‘soon-to-be-tenant’ was a primary suspect.

Augillard was located and taken into custody.

He is behind bars at the St. Landry Parish jail.