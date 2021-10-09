Crowley bicyclist dies after being struck by pickup truck

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A Crowley bicyclist dies after a pickup truck collides with him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Roy Road, about 1 mile east of Estherwood in Acadia Parish.

The deadly incident occurred around 7:46 p.m. on Friday. According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the crash claimed the life of Dexter Lee Lejeune, 46 of Crowley.

The initial investigation revealed Lejeune was traveling west on U.S. 90 on a bicycle. State police report the driver of a pickup truck was also driving west and approaching the bicycle from the rear. Officials confirm the truck struck the rear tire of the bike which caused Lejeune to be thrown from his bicycle. According to the report, Lejeune was wearing dark clothing and his bicycle was not equipped with any lamps or reflective materials.

Lejeune was transported to a Crowley hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries. State police report the driver of the truck was restrained and not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.