LIST: Safest cities in Louisiana ranked, four Acadiana towns make top 10

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — SafeWise just released their seventh annual Safest Cities report for Louisiana.

Louisiana 2021 crime rates have dropped compared to last year according to reports. Although it has decreased, according to SafeWise, gun violence has doubled.

Here are the 10 Safest Cities in Louisiana for 2021

1. Addis
2. Harahan
3. Youngsville
4. Mandeville
5. Tallulah
6. Westwego
7. Rayne
8. Scott
9. Carencro
10. Kenner

Didn’t find your city in the top 10?

SafeWise calculated crime rates for every city in the state that met its population threshold based on the state’s median population. See how the remaining cities ranked in the list below.

NOTE: If you don’t see your city on the list, it means that it was below the population threshold or didn’t submit a complete crime report to the FBI in 2019.

2021 RankCityPopulationVC per 1,000PC per 1,000
11Slidell27.77K2.728.5
12Baker13.24K3.924.6
13Broussard12.99K2.533.0
14Ruston22.15K3.830.6
15Zachary18.01K4.435.3
16Sulphur20.20K3.343.8
17Thibodaux14.59K5.635.3
18Lake Charles78.73K5.236.9
19Abbeville12.14K8.325.9
20Lafayette126.69K5.243.0
21Ville Platte7.03K1.358.3
22Gretna17.73K6.740.4
23Minden11.98K8.833.1
24Houma32.77K6.445.4
25Walker6.30K5.252.1
26Eunice9.94K5.155.3
27Bossier City69.04K7.946.7
28Shreveport187.56K7.849.0
29Pineville14.26K8.051.6
30Baton Rouge220.65K9.452.9
31Crowley12.62K12.541.8
32Breaux Bridge8.24K5.173.4
33Bogalusa11.68K12.646.1
34New Orleans394.50K11.452.9
35Gonzales10.94K5.685.3
36Natchitoches17.75K10.068.8
37West Monroe12.35K9.173.3
38Ponchatoula7.48K10.469.9
39Bastrop10.16K10.081.4
40Monroe47.75K17.765.8
41Alexandria46.63K15.789.6
42Opelousas16.05K24.580.2
Courtesy of SafeWise

Visit SafeWise for more information on Louisiana crime rates here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

