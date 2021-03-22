Lafayette man arrested for ‘road rage’ shooting at vehicle on I-10 in Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested for what the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office called a road rage shooting on I-10 Friday night in which no one was injured.

Jayvon Thomas Martin, 20, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail, facing four charges of attempted second-degree murder.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said law enforcement received a call about shots fired at a vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19. Scott Police were able to locate and stop the vehicle on I-10.

“The investigation has led investigators to believe that this was a road rage incident,” said Gibson in a press release. “The victims in this case indicated that the suspect vehicle was driving recklessly. As the victims attempted to pull away from this vehicle, the suspect vehicle pulled up on the rear left side of the vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle striking it twice.”

There were four people in the victim’s vehicle. None were injured.