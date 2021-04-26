La. 91 pontoon bridge near Estherwood closed until further notice

Acadia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Estherwood Pontoon Bridge

Estherwood Pontoon Bridge

ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced that the pontoon bridge on La. 91 near Estherwood will be closed until further notice.

According to Gibson, the bridge sustained damages this morning from a large truck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar