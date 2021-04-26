La. 91 pontoon bridge near Estherwood closed until further notice

ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced that the pontoon bridge on La. 91 near Estherwood will be closed until further notice.
According to Gibson, the bridge sustained damages this morning from a large truck.
by: Scott LewisPosted: / Updated:
ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced that the pontoon bridge on La. 91 near Estherwood will be closed until further notice.
According to Gibson, the bridge sustained damages this morning from a large truck.