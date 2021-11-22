Juvenile escapes Church Point facility for the second time in a month

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile who recently escaped from the Juvenile Justice Facility in Church Point has escaped again, according to the Church Point Police Department.

Savion Chavis and is wanted for escape from a nonsecure Juvenile Justice Facility. This is the second time he has escaped from the Juvenile Justice Program.

He was recently arrested after escaping and allegedly burglarizing a number of cars in the Church Point area.

Church Point PD are asking that everyone lock their vehicles and remove all keys from the vehicle.

They also said that anyone caught in the presence of Chavis will also be charged.