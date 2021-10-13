ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating an Iota man wanted on several warrants.

Tyler Oblanc, 27, of Iota is wanted for theft, illegal possession of stolen things, theft of a motor vehicle, and second-degree domestic abuse battery.

Oblanc is described as a white male, 5’11 in height and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tyler Oblanc, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Oblanc.