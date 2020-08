CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) -- Acadia Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation for parish residents south of Highway 90 in flood-prone areas. Those who live in unstable structures, including mobile homes and other structures that cannot withstand tropical or hurricane-force winds, are encouraged to evacuate immediately, according to a release from the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

"At this time, a local or state shelter is not open nor available," stated the release. "Residents who choose to evacuate should seek shelter with family, friends, or at a hotel. Whether residents evacuate or shelter in place, the Police Jury encourages everyone to have enough supplies on hand for 3-4 days. Those who evacuate can stay updated on crucial road information such as detours, closures, and delays by visiting the Louisiana DOTD website or 511LA.org."