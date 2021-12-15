Iota man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Iota man is dead after Louisiana State Police say he drove into the path of an oncoming truck this morning on La. 98 near Mamou Prairie Rd. in Acadia Parish.

Jerry J. Menou, 42, of Iota, was getting onto La. 98 in his 2020 Chevy Malibu from a private driveway before 8 a.m. this morning. Menou did not yield to oncoming traffic and drove into the path of an eastbound Ford F-150, according to TFC Thomas Gossen. The truck struck Menou’s car on the right side.

Menou, who was not buckled up, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the driver nor the passenger in the F-150 were harmed, said Gossen.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained from Menou and results are pending. The driver of the F150 submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation, according to Gossen.