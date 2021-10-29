Iota man arrested on multiple theft charges; Accused of stealing over $30k worth of property

ACADIA, La (KLFY) — Deputies with Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an Iota man on charges of thefts and burglaries in the parish, according to a news release from Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Wayne Oblanc, 27, of Iota, was arrested on Sunday. Deputies said that Oblanc stole over $30,000 from burglaries and thefts committed in various parishes, according to the release.

Oblanc was placed into the Acadia Jail without bail on the following charges. Two counts of burglary, two counts of felony theft, possession of stolen property, and second-degree battery/domestic.

The investigation continues as deputies look into other thefts in the area that Oblanc may be connected to, according to the statement.