Iota man arrested in fatal shooting of Acadia Parish woman

IOTA, La. (KLFY) — An Iota man is behind bars after being charged with the shooting death of an Acadia Parish woman on the 900 block of Ye Ole Country Road Thursday (April 2).

Austin Gatte II, 40, of Iota has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder in the death of Catherine Miller, 30, of Eunice.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Miller had gone to the residence on Ye Ole Country Road for an exchange of child custody. While there, Gatte allegedly held her against her will before fatally shooting her.

Matte has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. The case remains under investigation.