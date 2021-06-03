Acadia Parish deputies investigating the ‘road rage’ death of Morse man

ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened in Estherwood.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says his office was requested to take over an investigation originally being investigated by the Estherwood Police Department.

Sheriff Gibson says the investigation involves a disturbance believed to have been a road rage incident that turned into a physical altercation. During the altercation, one of the persons involved, identified as Henry Primeaux, 69, of Morse, died.

No other details about the incident are being released at this time.