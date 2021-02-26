Investigation: Documents connect Crowley police chief’s indictment to incident involving former officer accused of battery

CROWLEY, La., (KLFY) – Crowley Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard has been on the job for nearly five years working to stop crime in the community, but he’s found himself on the other side of the law.

On Wednesday Feb. 24, Broussard was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

He is facing three charges of malfeasance in office, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of injuring public records.

Documents obtained by KLFY connect an incident occurring in April of 2020 to the charges Broussard is now facing.

In April, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said Ashlee Joyce McElroy, 27, was accused of striking an inmate whom she was assigned to transport. Documents claim, the man McElroy struck had a seizure and nearly died.

We requested the report and narrative written by McElroy, which doesn’t include any of the information other officers say occurred.

The same documents claim Broussard failed to investigate and follow up on this incident, allowing McElroy to continue working at the department, despite calls from other officers for Broussard to perform an investigation.

Around the same time, in September of 2020, the Acadia Parish District Attorney’s office had called for an investigation. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office was asked to deal with the investigation.

On September 17th, several officers were subpoenaed in part of the investigation.

One officer gave a statement to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office in October.

Days later, the same officer claims Broussard held a department-wide meeting, made changes to positions, and allegedly stated, “He wasn’t going anywhere unless God or the courts removed him…” and “He was the head motherf****r in charge.”

Broussard could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. His arraignment is scheduled in May.

We are continuing to investigate this story.