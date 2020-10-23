High-speed pursuit in downtown Crowley ends in police gunfire, auto crash

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — One woman is hospitalized and a man is in jail after a high-speed pursuit in downtown Crowley ended in gunfire and an auto crash.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard explained that the pursuit began when Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals attempted to apprehend an as-of-yet unnamed suspect. The chase began out of town but moved into the city.

At that time, Broussard said Crowley Police were moving to intercept the suspects. The chase reached Sixth St., at which time, the suspect drove directly at the Crowley Police units.

“Our officers were coming to assist, and the suspects came barrelling at our units,” said Broussard. “Our officers fired rounds. A couple hit the side of the vehicle, but did not hit the passenger or the driver.”

Heading westbound on Sixth St., Broussard said the suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle, clipped a utility pole and went airborne. The passenger was ejected. She was later airlifted to a hospital, but her condition is unknown. The male suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to run before he was intercepted by U.S. Marshals.

No other injuries were reported.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said his agency was not making any statements over the incident at this time.