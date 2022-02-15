RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A field fire in Rayne is now contained it was ablaze Tuesday afternoon during a state-wide burn ban. The ban went into effect Tuesday morning due to dry conditions.







State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Argriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued a cease and desist order for all private burning in the state. Any private burning can only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

It is unclear whether this fire was permitted or not.

More information will be available during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.