Festivals and outdoor music events kicking into gear: Crowley to host outdoor concert tonight at Levy Park

CROWLEY, La., (KLFY) — Kicking off in Crowley, the Greetings from Levy Park music series is making a return.

“The community has been behind us and asking for this event to come back. It’s one of the one’s where people enjoy seeing their friends and seeing each other in the park setting. It’s a great environment,” Acadia Parish Camber of Commerce President Amy Thibodeaux said.

Attendees will be required to wear masks when moving around. However, they will not need to when seated.

“We’re starting to see residents be vaccinated and hopefully with that, we can get back to normal,” Thibodeaux said.

The music will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. There will be a total of four concerts over the next month. Thibodeaux said to either bring chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy the music.

“With this being one of the first events, we’re looking forward to seeing people and kind of seeing some of our friends we’ve missed,” she said.