Escaped juvenile captured after a string of car burglaries in Church Point; man also arrested

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)– According to Church Point Police, the department responded to several calls about vehicle burglaries.

These burglaries occurred on Koury, Bellard,Elm St and also the North and South Corporation area. Several vehicles were rummaged through along with the theft of one of the vehicles and a stolen firearm.

After further investigation, police discovered that the suspect was a 15-year-old boy escaped from the Juvenile Justice Facility about a month ago. He was placed at the facility for theft and vehicle burglaries in the Church Point Area.

Also charged in this incident was a Devontay Mouton from the Sunset Area. Mouton was also charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

Both the 15-year-old and Mouton were caught in the stolen vehicle two days after the theft.

Both have been charged and sent to the 15th Judicial District Court for prosecution.

Church Point Police urges everyone to please lock your vehicles and keep guns and other items out of plain sight in your vehicle. They have found that 95 percent of the time if your vehicle is locked the suspect will just keep going.