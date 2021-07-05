Egan south side water customers to experience service fluctuations Tuesday

EGAN, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the Egan Water Corp. are notifying customers that they may see pressure fluctuations on Tuesday as crews perform a tank transfer starting at 10:30 a.m.

Officials said the fluctuations will affect customers in the Mermentau, Lyons Point and south Crowley area. They ask that customers please be patient as the tank transfer occurs.

The area is already under a boil advisory. Residents should be bringing their water to a rolling boil for at least one full minute before consumption.