Duson Police looking for man wanted for second-degree rape

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police are looking for a man wanted for second-degree rape charges, according to a press release from the department.

Isaiah Martin Arceneaux, 24, is wanted on an outstanding warrant in Acadia Parish for an alleged forcible rape that occurred on Aug. 25.

Arceneaux is known to have multiple vehicles, including a white mid 1990s model Chevrolet Malibu, Caprice or Impala with an unknown license plate.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Isaiah Arceneaux is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477 or (337) 789-8477.