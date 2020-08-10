Duson Police arrests sexual assault suspect accused of drugging drinks

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A Branch man was arrested on rape charges after the victim said she was paralyzed from a drugged drink.

Braylon Babineaux, 22, of Branch, was arrested by Duson Police earlier this morning and was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a charge of third-degree rape. His bond was set at $40,000.

Babineaux’s alleged victim reported that after an evening out together with him, she lost “track of her mental bearings and apparently passed out in her own home.” When she awoke, she allegedly found Babineaux having sexual intercourse with her. She reported that she was unable to physically resist, as she was in a state of paralysis due to what she believed was a drugged drink.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said Babineaux surrendered to Duson Police earlier this morning.