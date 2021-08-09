Duson crime cameras help make drug bust

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A Lawtell woman was arrested on Sunday after crime cameras around the town of Duson noted a license plate that had been reported stolen.

Paige Arnaud, 33, of Lawtell, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said the cameras captured the plates of a black Honda Accord on Austria Rd that had previously been reported stolen. A traffic stop led to the recovery of over $6,000 worth of meth, marijuana, and baggies intended for the additional sales of the meth.