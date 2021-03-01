DOTD to have alternating lane closures on I-10 and highways in Acadia Parish for bridge inspections

Newsom’s order directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and approve regulations to meet the 2035 deadline. He also ordered them to make a rule requiring all medium and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2045 “where feasible.” (Getty Images)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Motorists on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish should expect some mild delays this week as the La. Department of Transportation and Development does routine bridge inspections along the highway, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The closures will work as follows, weather permitting:

Monday, March 1

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – I-10 westbound between Exit 80 – La. 13 (Crowley, Eunice) and Exit 76 – La. 91 (Estherwood, Iota) will have alternating outside lane closures. The road will be open to regular traffic with 16-foot lane restrictions on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – La. 13 (Crowley Eunice Highway), approximately 0.7 miles north of I-10, will have alternating lane closures. The road will be open to regular traffic with 16-foot lane restrictions on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – La. 100 (Egan Highway), approximately 0.6 miles west of La. 13, will have alternating lane closures. The road will be open to regular traffic with 12-foot lane restrictions on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

Wednesday, March 3

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – I-10 westbound between Exit 72 and Exit 65 – La. 97 will have alternating outside lane closures. The road will be open to regular traffic with 16 foot lane restrictions on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

Thursday, March 4

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. – I-10 eastbound between Exit 76 and Exit 80, Acadia Parish, alternating lane closures. The road will be open to regular traffic with 16 foot lane restrictions on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area

Tuesday March 9

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – I-10 westbound from Exit 87 – La. 35 (Rayne) to MM 87.7, Acadia Parish will be closed to allow maintenance crews to repair roadway. Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is required

Wednesday, March 10