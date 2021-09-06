Despite gas shortage, determination to help those affected by Hurricane Ida remains unwavered for Rayne pastor

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) There are many factors that can contribute to gas supply being low at the pump.

Pastor John Jordan Jr. of the Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Rayne has teamed up with other churches and community leaders to make the trek to hurricane weary Houma.

“We have non-perishable food, water, tarps hand sanitizers and face masks. We’re even going to serve hot food while we’re there and ice,” Jordan said.

Pastor Jordan says low gas supply shouldn’t factor into doing what’s necessary.

“What they’ve been through, sooner or later it’s going to be our turn and we would want somebody to come to our rescue. We have been blessed and now we are going to be a blessing,” Pastor Jordan explained.

Also, Rayne’s city council member Curtrese Minix is helping.

“Actually, we loaded-up gas and extra gas cans just in case we would need it to come back home,” Minix stated.

The same situation for another group out of New Iberia.

A large group of family members decided to drive to LaPlace where Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction.

Ashley Eads says gas or no gas people in hard-hit areas need help.

“We love this place. They’re just grateful and the smiles on their faces are amazing,” Eads stated.

Eads says they received enough donations to feed thousands.

“We’re cooking about 2,500 jambalaya plates. We got water, we got cleaning supplies and can goods.”

