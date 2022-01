CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a woman they say set her house on fire with her mother and child inside.

It happened Tuesday in the 900 block of Jacobs Avenue in Crowley.

According to the State Fire Marshals Office, 23-year-old Kyeyanna Keys admitted she started the fire during an argument with her mother.

Keys also lived in the home, the SFM office said.

She was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.