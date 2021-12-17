Crowley Sports Complex renamed to honor Tony Robichaux

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — In honor of Crowley native and former Ragin’ Cajun Baseball coach Tony Robichaux, who impacted the community, a new name is coming to the Crowley Recreation Department Sports Complex.

“We recently underwent a five in a half-million renovation. So when we got the new fields, the new complex, it was time for a rebranding,” said Peter Kirsch, Crowley Recreation Center Director.

The complex will now be known as the Tony Robichaux Sports Complex.

“We’re very proud of him and of his accomplishments on the baseball field but more importantly, what could we do to honor a man who was so proud of Crowley, his hometown, his community, his message,” said Kirsch.

The son of Tony Robichaux says it is a blessing to see his father’s name on the facility.

“Crowley holds a special place in our hearts; so does the city of lafayette and for him to be recognized at both places with his statue in front of the Bourgeois park and his name on the sports complex, I mean, I don’t think it gets any better than that from a family dynamic,” said Justin Robichaux, UL Softball Assistant Coach and son of Tony Robichaux.

Robichaux left behind a legacy his son strives to uphold.

“Recreation was something that meant a lot. Both me and my brother grew up playing recreation baseball, and we both believe that played a part in who we are today,” said Justin Robichaux.

Tony Robichaux was known for his achievements in baseball as well as his teachings.

“Coach Robichaux was not just about baseball; obviously, his mission was to develop better husbands, better men, better leaders, better citizens to go out into the world and change it for the better,” said Kirsch.

Kirsch says the center name change is a positive thing that will change Crowley for the better.

The new name change grand opening will be on March 24.