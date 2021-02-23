Crowley Police: Two injured in separate shootings less than 30 minutes apart

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police responded to two separate shootings late Tuesday afternoon that injured two people.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said at approxiamately 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Avenue A in reference to a shooting.

On scene, Broussard said, officers located a 17-year-old male victim suffering with a gunshot wound.

The teen, he said, was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Less than 30 minutes later, and while still at the scene of the first shooting, officers heard shots fired in the 1200 block of W. Fourth Street, Broussard said.

When they arrived on scene, Broussard said officers located a 21-year-old male victim who had been wounded from gunfire.

The unidentified victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Broussard said at last report, the victim was in critical condition.

It remains unknown if they shootings are related, Broussard said.

As a former DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) teacher, Broussard talked about the pain of seeing some of his former students clinging to life as victims of gun violence.

“Im sad, mad, angry, heartbroken and frustrated, these are kids some of them I taught and they were good kids. I am working very hard to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence in this community and the lives that are being affected.”