Crowley Police seek suspect in 2018 homicide of Malcolm Daniels

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Crowley Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with a cold case investigation of the homicide of Malcolm Daniels, who died after he was shot in July of 2018, according to a press release from the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish.

It was reported that Daniels was outside of a residence playing dice with several other people when he was struck with a single bullet. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. He was 20 years old at the time of his death.

Detectives questioned some of the witnesses, but they are still seeking to speak with others who may have witnessed the shooting.

If you have information regarding the homicide of Malcolm Daniels, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.