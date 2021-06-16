Crowley Police make arrest in June 7 graduation party shooting

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — The Crowley Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a graduation party in the early morning hours of June 7, 2021, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Gerald “Little G” J. Robinson Jr. was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of W. 2nd street in Crowley, and two victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and CPD is asking anyone who may have additional information about this shooting or any other crime to contact the Detectives Division at (337) 781-1234, or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-8477.