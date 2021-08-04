Crowley Police looking for woman wanted in connection to July 4 car accident

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was involved in a car accident on July 4.

Baleigh Nicole Gann, 20, of Duson has an active arrest warrant for first-degree vehicular negligent injury, which is a felony.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Gibson, Gann was involved in a car accident in which the driver of the second vehicle was injured and required major medical services.

Records indicate that Gann was under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the accident.

Gann is described as a white female, 20, 120 lbs, 5’5 in height, and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Baleigh Gann, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an in this case.