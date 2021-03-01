Crowley Police looking for suspects in weekend shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that took place in the area of Dronet St. and Standard Mill Rd. this weekend.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, there were multiple shooters and one victim.

“It is believed one of the shooters arrived on scene in a white SUV,” stated Broussard in a press release. “Approximately 20 rounds were shot by one suspect and six by another. .223 caliber casings and .40 caliber were located at the scene of the crime. Detectives are following several leads but have no definite suspects at this time.”

