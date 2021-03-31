Crowley Police looking for burglary suspect from December break-in

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Crowley Police Department say they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of E. Andrus St. during the night of December 5, 2020.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, unknown suspects made entry by breaking a window to get into the residence. Once inside, they stole two TVs, one being a 50” Vizio flat screen. Also stolen was a GE washer and dryer set. The suspects were seen driving a dark color four-wheel drive Chevrolet or GMC truck with dark wheels.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.