Crowley Police looking for burglary suspect from December break-in

Acadia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Crowley Police Department say they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of E. Andrus St. during the night of December 5, 2020.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, unknown suspects made entry by breaking a window to get into the residence. Once inside, they stole two TVs, one being a 50” Vizio flat screen. Also stolen was a GE washer and dryer set. The suspects were seen driving a dark color four-wheel drive Chevrolet or GMC truck with dark wheels.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar