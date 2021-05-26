Crowley Police investigating felony theft of pressure washer from Stine

Acadia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a felony theft that happened at Stine in Crowley on April 12, 2021.

Video surveillance captured the suspect stealing a pressure washer valued at $1,000. Upon leaving the store, the suspect was confronted by management, and the suspect sprayed pepper spray in an employee’s face.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. At the time, he was wearing dark coveralls, a white head covering, and a mask. He was seen driving a dark color four-door pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar