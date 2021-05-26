Crowley Police investigating felony theft of pressure washer from Stine

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a felony theft that happened at Stine in Crowley on April 12, 2021.

Video surveillance captured the suspect stealing a pressure washer valued at $1,000. Upon leaving the store, the suspect was confronted by management, and the suspect sprayed pepper spray in an employee’s face.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. At the time, he was wearing dark coveralls, a white head covering, and a mask. He was seen driving a dark color four-door pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.