Crowley Police investigating elementary school break-in, vandalism

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Crowley Police Department responded to a local elementary school early Wednesday morning after a janitor who was opening the school found damage to school property as well as blood around the gym area.

At approximately 5:19 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North Eastern Ave. in Crowley. When they arrived, they were advised that the janitor encountered the suspect in the gym area, but by the time officers located the janitor, the suspect had fled.

It was determined that some money was taken from a safe located in the Athletic Office. It is believed that the janitor had startled the suspect while the suspect was trying to take other items. Those items were left as the suspect fled, along with items that law enforcement hopes will identify the suspect.

Detectives were called out and the scene was processed. Anyone with information is asked to call either Crowley Police Department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS