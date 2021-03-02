Crowley Police: Home invasion suspect ends up being stabbed

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police say a stabbing victim may also be the main suspect in a home invasion on Friday, Feb. 26.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, officers were called to a W. Hutchinson Ave. home, where they found a person in them middle of a seizure and another with a laceration to the hand. A person on the scene told police that the suspect had “ran into the residence and beat her son up,” according to Broussard.

While on the scene, officers also received a call of a person on Mockingbird Ln. who had was intoxicated and had been stabbed multiple times. Officers believe the person who was stabbed may also be the suspect in the home invasion on W. Hutchinson Ave.

It was discovered by officers on both scenes that the subjects had possibly engaged in a fight prior to and during the alleged stabbing.

The matter is still currently under investigation, with charges pending. No names have been released.