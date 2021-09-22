Crowley police chief says public safety will take precedent despite department’s shortage due COVID-19

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) The Crowley Police Department is dealing with an officer shortage, in part, due to COVID-19.

Chief “Jimmy” Broussard says he may have a staff shortage but that won’t have an impact on patrolling the streets.

According the the Chief, 15 people are out sick and three of them are unrelated to the pandemic

The other 12 employees are due to COVID-19.

The sign on the front door of the police department reads ‘Crowley police temporarily closed to the public.’

Inside, Broussard explains the additional tasks he and the remaining staff are taking.

“My senior lieutenant is running that along with me we’re having to do payroll and purchase orders and fleet,” the chief stated.

The chief says inside the building upstairs and down has been fogged twice with disinfectant.

“Another officer came today back from the COVID but he still couldn’t breathe really well. We said go back home you don’t need to infect any body. Go home we’ll work with what we got.”

Chief Broussard says most of the rotation officers have filled-in on their days off.

Plus, patrol detectives are working with patrol shifts.

“We’re going to cover our streets. I’ve got out and helped patrol, answer calls and helped with different functions on the road because we’re going to take care of our streets there’s no doubt about that”

The chief says accidents reports can wait.

If there’s a delay on paperwork, don’t worry it’ll get completed.

For him public safety is first and foremost pandemic or not.

When you arrive at Crowley PD read the sign which says for you to make a phone call to access someone inside.

“Tell us what you need and someone will come and meet you out front. If you need a report, give us the information and the report. I will have the change ready,” Chief Broussard noted.

Chief Broussard says the other the reason for the shortage is low pay which adds to the challenge of recruitment and retention of officers.

When a shortage due to sickness occurs, it would be proactive to have enough officers.