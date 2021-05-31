Crowley police chief responds to Friday night shooting that left four injured

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says it’s time to put down the guns. It’s time to stop the senseless shootings.

“This happening once is one too many times,” continues Broussard.

Four people were injured May 28 in a shootout at City Bar in Crowley. According to Broussard, the suspect entered City Bar around closing time and was seen by witnesses hitting a female he arrived with.

Broussard says the suspect was asked to leave, but he went outside and then re-entered the bar a few minutes later.

Broussard says people inside asked him to leave again, and some of the crowd followed him out to make sure he left, insisting he leave the premises. The suspect then pulled out a gun at which point another customer pulled a gun and shot the suspect.

Broussard says the suspect then opened fire in the direction of the crowd, shooting three people, including the woman he came in with.

“When you fire into crowds, this could have been worse. Bullets don’t have names on them. You’re talking multiple charges of attempted homicide,” Broussard explains.

He says one shooting in the City of Crowley is simply one too many.

Broussard adds, “We don’t live in a video game. There is no redo and reset. Once you fire, the bullet is not coming back.”

In response to Friday night’s shooting, Chief Broussard says he will work in his department and with business owners to tighten restrictions and provide safety nets throughout the city.

“We are looking at stringent efforts like what Lafayette does. Certain districts have law enforcement paid to walk up and down streets,” describes Broussard.

Chief Broussard says the victims’ injuries were non-life threatening.

He says the suspect is still in guarded and stable condition.