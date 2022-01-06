Crowley Police Chief: City fell out of top 10 for ranking for crime in La. in 2021

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a public report that his city is no longer in the top 10 Louisiana cities for crime on a per capita basis, as of 2021 statistics.
Broussard said Crowley ranked sixth in Louisiana in 2020 for crimes per capita with six homicides. In 2021, however, only two deaths were classified as homicides. In both years, however, Broussard said Crowley Police solved all six homicides from 2020 and both homicides from 2021. In comparison, the national and state clearance rates for homicides were around 50%.
Crowley Police worked on the following charges in 2021, including:
VIOLENT CRIME
- Homicides: 2
- Attempted homicides: 14
- Aggravated battery:
- By shooting: 2
- By firearm: 14
- By cutting: 7
- Carnal knowledge of juveniles: 6
- Domestic abuse battery: 151
- 1st-degree rape: 12
- Sexual battery: 4
- Stalking: 14
- Unauthorized entry: 22
- Unauthorized use of a moveable: 6
- Attempted suicide: 96 (only 1 completed)
TRAFFIC / VEHICLES
- Crashes
- Total: 497
- With injuries: 19
- Fatal: 1
- Hit-and-run: 98
- Reckless operation: 144
- Vehicle theft: 71
- Traffic citations:
- In the city: 5,487
- TED violations: 1,361
- Citations reported by City Court: 398
OTHER CALLS
- Alarm calls: 1,095
- Criminal trespassing: 174
- Disturbance calls: 1,571
- Fights: 144
- Suspicious circumstances: 605
- Suspicious persons: 673
- Suspicious vehicle: 250
- Juvenile arrests: 108