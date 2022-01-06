Crowley Police Chief: City fell out of top 10 for ranking for crime in La. in 2021

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a public report that his city is no longer in the top 10 Louisiana cities for crime on a per capita basis, as of 2021 statistics.

Broussard said Crowley ranked sixth in Louisiana in 2020 for crimes per capita with six homicides. In 2021, however, only two deaths were classified as homicides. In both years, however, Broussard said Crowley Police solved all six homicides from 2020 and both homicides from 2021. In comparison, the national and state clearance rates for homicides were around 50%.

Crowley Police worked on the following charges in 2021, including:

VIOLENT CRIME

Homicides: 2

Attempted homicides: 14

Aggravated battery: By shooting: 2 By firearm: 14 By cutting: 7

Carnal knowledge of juveniles: 6

Domestic abuse battery: 151

1st-degree rape: 12

Sexual battery: 4

Stalking: 14

Unauthorized entry: 22

Unauthorized use of a moveable: 6

Attempted suicide: 96 (only 1 completed)

TRAFFIC / VEHICLES

Crashes Total: 497 With injuries: 19 Fatal: 1

Hit-and-run: 98

Reckless operation: 144

Vehicle theft: 71

Traffic citations: In the city: 5,487 TED violations: 1,361 Citations reported by City Court: 398



OTHER CALLS

Alarm calls: 1,095

Criminal trespassing: 174

Disturbance calls: 1,571

Fights: 144

Suspicious circumstances: 605

Suspicious persons: 673

Suspicious vehicle: 250

Juvenile arrests: 108