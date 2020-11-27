Crowley Police arrest attempted first-degree murder suspect from April shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police have arrested a suspect in an April drive-by shooting in which shots were fired at a residence on West 4th St.

Ronald Felix, Jr., 29, was found during an unrelated incident, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. At that time, Felix was found in possession of a stolen firearm. He was arrested for this, as well as for a warrant from the April shooting for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of assault by drive-by shooting.

Felix is being held in the Acadia Parish Jail, according to Broussard.