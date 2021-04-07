Crowley mayor expects new baseball fields to boost local economy by millions

Crowley, La. (KLFY) An almost year long project of building and revamping baseball fields is soon to be completed in Crowley.

“It’s going to be very nice, very rewarding to our children and their children to come and for many years to come,” Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux said.

The historic Miller Stadium is one of the fields to have been revamped. The field was built in the late 1940’s.

“With Covid-19 and the two hurricanes, we were still being diligent in making sure this happened,” Monceaux said.

The Acadia Parish Police Jury had unanimous support for the fields in June of 2020. The mayor expects the fields to expand business opportunity in the area.

“The economic impact and results are going to be phenomenal for our kids and grandkids to come,” Monceaux said.

The fields are expected to bring in close to 14-million dollars in sales tax revenue alone in the first year according to city officials. The fields will host tournaments throughout the year.

“It’s very exciting and gratifying to see something like this not only be a dream, but to come to reality,” Monceaux said.

City officials say the fields cost the city over five million dollars to build, however, they expect a return on the investment. The city will also have between 12-13 years to pay off the cost of the fields.

There will be a total of nine fields in the area. They are located on Mill Street, next to the Supreme Rice Factory.

Monceaux said there are also plans to build a camping resort behind the fields, however, it’s unclear when it will begin.